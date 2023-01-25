HC summons 3 lawyers over misconduct with judge in Nilphamari

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday summoned three lawyers from Nilphamari including district bar association president Md Mamtazul Haque over allegations of showing aggressive, unprofessional and indecent behaviour with a judge.

The two others are- lawyer Md Azharul Islam and lawyer Ferdous Alam.

A High Court division bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order, asking the three to appear before the court on 8 February and give their explanations.