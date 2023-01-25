HC summons 3 lawyers over misconduct with judge in Nilphamari

The court came up with the order after Nilphamari Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 judge (district and sessions judge) Golam Srawar filed a written complaint in this regard.
The High Court also issued a rule, asking why it shall not take punitive actions against the accused for contempt of court.
The Nilphamari judge in his written complaint said the three lawyers and their associates became aggressive and started verbally abusing and threatening him inside the courtroom on 28 November as the court canceled bail of accused in a case and sent them to jail. Feeling insecure, as the judge went inside his chamber from the courtroom, the accused continued abusing the judge.
The judge on 29 November sent the written complaint to the Supreme Court registrar general, which was presented before the chief justice. The matter was later sent to this bench for disposal.