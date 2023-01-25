City

HC summons 3 lawyers over misconduct with judge in Nilphamari

BSS
High Court File photo

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday summoned three lawyers from Nilphamari including district bar association president Md Mamtazul Haque over allegations of showing aggressive, unprofessional and indecent behaviour with a judge.

The two others are- lawyer Md Azharul Islam and lawyer Ferdous Alam.

A High Court division bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order, asking the three to appear before the court on 8 February and give their explanations.

The court came up with the order after Nilphamari Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 judge (district and sessions judge) Golam Srawar filed a written complaint in this regard.

The High Court also issued a rule, asking why it shall not take punitive actions against the accused for contempt of court.

The Nilphamari judge in his written complaint said the three lawyers and their associates became aggressive and started verbally abusing and threatening him inside the courtroom on 28 November as the court canceled bail of accused in a case and sent them to jail. Feeling insecure, as the judge went inside his chamber from the courtroom, the accused continued abusing the judge.

The judge on 29 November sent the written complaint to the Supreme Court registrar general, which was presented before the chief justice. The matter was later sent to this bench for disposal.

Read more from City
Post Comment