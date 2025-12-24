City

1 killed as crude bomb thrown from Dhaka flyover

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
People gathered at the scene after a crude bomb explodes in New Eskaton, Dhaka on 24 December 2025.Picture taken from video

A youth was killed after a bomb thrown from the flyover exploded in the capital’s New Eskaton.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:45 pm on Wednesday evening.

Regarding this, Masud Alam, deputy commissioner (DC) (Ramna Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said that a crude bomb exploded in front of the gate of the Muktijoddha Central Command Council in New Eskaton at around 7:45.

The young man was seriously injured at the time and died at the scene after a while.

One person was killed after a crude bomb thrown from the flyover exploded in New Eskaton in Dhaka on 24 December 2025.
Picture taken from video

The deceased has been identified as Siam. He had come there to have tea. A crude bomb fell from above onto his head, killing him on the spot, Masud Alam added.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from City