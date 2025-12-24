1 killed as crude bomb thrown from Dhaka flyover
A youth was killed after a bomb thrown from the flyover exploded in the capital’s New Eskaton.
Police said the incident occurred around 7:45 pm on Wednesday evening.
Regarding this, Masud Alam, deputy commissioner (DC) (Ramna Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said that a crude bomb exploded in front of the gate of the Muktijoddha Central Command Council in New Eskaton at around 7:45.
The young man was seriously injured at the time and died at the scene after a while.
The deceased has been identified as Siam. He had come there to have tea. A crude bomb fell from above onto his head, killing him on the spot, Masud Alam added.