State-owned Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company started snapping household and industrial connections in various places across the capital on Monday in a bid to collect Tk 15 billion arrear in bills.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Titas general manager (revenue, Dhaka metro) Md Rashidul Islam said, “We started disconnecting gas lines last September. Later, we also cut off about 200 lines on 7-8 November. Today, 30 teams of Titas are conducting operation in the capital’s Kuril-Badda area.”