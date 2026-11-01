Major (retd) Hafiz shown arrested in case involving 2 ex-army officers

Retired Army Major Khandakar Abdul Hafiz, 56, has been shown arrested in a case filed against two former army officers—Debashish Kumar Barua and Kazi Gulshan Ara—on charges of involvement in anti-government activities, fund collection, and promoting violent digital content.

Detective Branch (DB) police arrested Abdul Hafiz from the capital's Banani area on Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, the investigating officer, Inspector Sheikh Bashir Ahmed of the DB Police’s Cyber and Special Crime (South) Division, produced Hafiz before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court and applied for a seven-day remand.