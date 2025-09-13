10 Bangladeshis handed over at Satkhira border
The Border Security Force (BSF) of India handed over 10 Bangladeshi nationals, who had been detained at the Hakimpur border in West Bengal, to the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
The handover took place at 6:30pm on Friday at the zero line of the Toluigacha border in Satkhira Sadar Upazila.
Among them were three women, three men and four children.
According to BGB sources, the handover was carried out through a flag meeting at the zero line of the Toluigacha border. Later, at around 9:30pm, the BGB handed them over to Satkhira Sadar Police Station.
Officer-in-Charge of Satkhira Sadar Police Station, Shamimul Haque, stated that the individuals had been detained by the BSF at around 12 noon on Friday at the Hakimpur check-post area in Basirhat Subdivision of North 24 Parganas District, India.
Subsequently, a flag meeting was held between BSF’s Amudia Company Commander Inspector Bikash Kumar and BGB’s Toluigacha BOP Commander, Nayeb Subedar Md Abul Kashem, under the 33rd Battalion.
Following the meeting, the detainees were handed over to the BGB. After verification, they will be released to their relatives.