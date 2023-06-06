One held over death of two brothers in Dhaka after ‘pesticide poisoning’

Police arrested a man in connection to the deaths of two brothers after ‘pesticide poisoning through inhalation’ in Dhaka’s Bashundhara Monday night, reports UNB.
The arrestee is Titu Molla, an employee of the pest control service who sprayed insecticide in the victims' house on Friday, said Md Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Bhatara police station.
Earlier on Monday afternoon, deceased’s father Mubarak Hossain Tushar filed a case against three people.
"We are questioning the arrestee," said the OC, adding that the number of accused may increase after interrogation."
Police and the children’s family said workers of a pest control service sprayed insecticide at their new home in Bashundhara’s Block I last Friday. Family members left the house while the insecticide was sprayed.
On Sunday, the family returned to their house and fell sick after inhaling the pesticide. They were then rushed to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, they said.
Nine-year-old Zayan died Sunday morning and 15-year-old Zahin passed away at night while undergoing treatment at the hospital.