Don’t bring what’s going on outside into the court, HC to deputy attorney general

The High Court has postponed hearing on a bail plea of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury in a case filed at Shahbagh police station on charge of sabotage over the siege and rally of Hefazat-e-Islam a decade ago.
The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam came up with the order on Sunday.
At a stage a hearing deputy attorney general Md Sarwar Hossain said, “Arson-terrorism began again from yesterday (Saturday).
The court at that time told him, “Don’t bring up what’s going on outside into the court.”
The case was filed over the incident of the siege and rally of Hefazat-e-Islam in the capital on 6 May, 2013. Aslam Chowdhury sought for bail from the High Court after being failed at the lower court.
The court on 4 April last year issued a rule over the bail of the de facto opposition leader. The HC ordered the investigation officer to appear before the court to inform it about advancement made in investigation when the rule was being heard. Following this, IO of the case sub-inspector Harun Ar Rashid appeared before the court today, Sunday.
* More to follow ...