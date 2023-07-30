Don’t bring what’s going on outside into the court, HC to deputy attorney general

The High Court has postponed hearing on a bail plea of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury in a case filed at Shahbagh police station on charge of sabotage over the siege and rally of Hefazat-e-Islam a decade ago.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam came up with the order on Sunday.

At a stage a hearing deputy attorney general Md Sarwar Hossain said, “Arson-terrorism began again from yesterday (Saturday).