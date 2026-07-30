Digital Democracy Initiative convenes National Advocacy Event on Digital Democracy

Accountability Lab, in collaboration with Kashful Foundation, successfully organised the National Advocacy Event on Digital Democracy under the Digital Democracy Initiative (DDI) South Asia at Hotel Sarina, Dhaka, reports a press release.

The event brought together policymakers, government officials, development partners, academics, media professionals, civil society representatives, digital rights advocates, and youth leaders to discuss the future of digital democracy in Bangladesh and explore pathways for building a safer, more inclusive, and participatory digital society.

The event commenced with welcome remarks by Monjurul Alam, country programme officer of the Digital Democracy Initiative (DDI) at Accountability Lab, who highlighted the importance of youth participation and multi-stakeholder collaboration in strengthening democratic values in the digital age.