Digital Democracy Initiative convenes National Advocacy Event on Digital Democracy
Accountability Lab, in collaboration with Kashful Foundation, successfully organised the National Advocacy Event on Digital Democracy under the Digital Democracy Initiative (DDI) South Asia at Hotel Sarina, Dhaka, reports a press release.
The event brought together policymakers, government officials, development partners, academics, media professionals, civil society representatives, digital rights advocates, and youth leaders to discuss the future of digital democracy in Bangladesh and explore pathways for building a safer, more inclusive, and participatory digital society.
The event commenced with welcome remarks by Monjurul Alam, country programme officer of the Digital Democracy Initiative (DDI) at Accountability Lab, who highlighted the importance of youth participation and multi-stakeholder collaboration in strengthening democratic values in the digital age.
The chief guest, Md Taibur Rahman, director general of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), shared the Government of Bangladesh's ongoing initiatives to strengthen digital governance, cybersecurity, public service delivery, and digital infrastructure.
He emphasized the importance of digital awareness, community-based fact-checking, and stronger partnerships among government institutions, civil society, media, academia, and young people to address emerging digital challenges.
He stated, "The Government is ready to partner with civil society and youth to empower digital democracy in Bangladesh."
The keynote address, titled ‘The Next Generation of Democracy: Digital Rights, Youth Advocacy, and Policy Reform in Bangladesh’, was delivered by Professor Sarfaraj Hamid, dean of the Faculty of Law at Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT).
He described digital rights as an extension of fundamental human rights and highlighted the importance of privacy, freedom of expression, data protection, accountability, and inclusive policymaking in the digital era.
Reflecting on recent experiences of internet restrictions and the growing influence of digital technologies, he encouraged young people to play an active role in shaping rights-based digital policies and strengthening democratic participation.
The first panel discussion, ‘Shaping Inclusive Digital Futures: Civic Rights, Democratic Participation, and Diverse Voices in the 21st Century’, showcased experiences and innovations developed by Digital Democracy Initiative South Asia sub-grantee organizations in Bangladesh.
The discussion highlighted practical approaches to strengthening digital democracy through digital literacy, community-based fact-checking, civic technology, youth leadership, and digital safety initiatives.
Speakers emphasized that empowering communities with digital knowledge and promoting inclusive participation are essential for addressing misinformation, online violence, and unequal access to digital spaces.
The second panel discussion, ‘Youth at the Heart of Digital Democracy: Building an Inclusive Civic Ecosystem in Bangladesh’, focused on the evolving role of young people in promoting responsible digital citizenship and democratic engagement.
Discussions explored freedom of expression, cyber awareness, digital inclusion, media accountability, gender-sensitive reporting, cyberbullying, and ethical technology use.
Panelists encouraged young people to become informed and responsible digital citizens by promoting truthful information, respectful dialogue, and active civic participation while standing against online harassment and digital injustice.
Throughout the event, speakers emphasised that protecting digital democracy requires collective responsibility. They underscored the need to strengthen media and information literacy, improve digital awareness, enhance legal and institutional frameworks, support community-led fact-checking initiatives, and ensure meaningful youth participation in policymaking.
The event concluded with a renewed commitment from government institutions, civil society organizations, development partners, media, academia, and youth leaders to strengthen collaboration and continue advancing digital rights, transparency, accountability, and inclusive civic engagement in Bangladesh's evolving digital landscape.