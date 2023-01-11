Commuters suffer as huge traffic congestion hits Dhaka

Several commuters also said situation was more or less same in other parts of the capital and people travelling by bus were facing more suffering.
There was huge pressure of traffic and vehicles were seen moving slowly on entire Badda-Rampura road in the morning.
Commuter Abdul Wahab was on his way to Motijheel. He expressed his annoyance over traffic jam saying political parties hold programmes and people suffer from it.
Traffic police said BNP and other parties were holding an anti-government mass sit-in in several places of the capital including Naya Paltan and ruling Awami League was also holding counter programme, causing huge traffic congestion in the capital.
Traffic control room said there were more pressure of vehicles on streets and they could not confirm whether any road remains blocked.
Visiting the Paltan area in the morning, BNP leaders and activists were seen gathering there in small processions, disrupting traffic movement.
At around 1:00pm, Google Maps shows huge traffic congestion on roads in Farmgate, Shahbagh, Kakrail, Purana Paltan, Press Club, Fakirapool and Segun Bagicha areas.
Commuter Kabir Hossain was going to Gulistan from Savar by a bus of Welcome Paribahan. He talked to Prothom Alo in Shahbagh around 12:00pm. He said traffic situation seemed to be normal before arriving in Farmgate and it took 45 minute to arrive in Shahbagh from Farmgate.
People were also seen walking towards their destination in Shahbagh area.
Sohel Mia, who is the assistant of driver in Shikar Paribahan, said the traffic jam is normal in Dhaka city, but situation worsened more today.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dhaka Metropolitan Police traffic inspector (Ramna division) Sheikh Waziar Rahman said there were pressure of traffic on several streets and they were trying to ease the traffic situation.