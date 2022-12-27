How to buy metro rail tickets

According to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), metro rail service will be operated on 11.45 kilometers between Uttara and Agargaon route in the beginning and there be will no stoppage during the trip that will cost Tk 60 and take 10 minutes 10 seconds.
In the beginning, metro rail will be operated for four hours from 8:00am to 12:00pm daily. Tickets, which will be the type of a card, can be purchased at Uttara and Agargaon stations. There will be two types of cards; one is permanent card and another is single journey card.
Cards will be available at the metro rail stations in the beginning and the authorities concerned have taken initiative to appoint several firms to sell cards outside the stations.
The price of a 10-year permanent card is Tk 200 and it will require adequate recharge to avail the service.
Registration for permanent cards will begin on DMTCL website on Thursday. One can register for a permanent card with details including, name, father and mother’s names, national identity (ID) number or passport number, mobile number and email.
No registration will be required for a single journey card. A passenger can avail a card at the station before the journey and will have to submit before leaving the train.
Cards can be purchased at ticket office machine (TOM) at station with the help of salespersons. Passengers can also avail cards from vending machines at the stations.
Minimum fare for availing metro rail service has been set at Tk 20 and Tk 10 will be added for every two stations.