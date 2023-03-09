Nearly Tk 90m recovered, 7 robbers detained

Seven robbers have been detained and nearly Tk 90 recovered after an amount of Tk 112.5 million was robbed from a cash van in the capital’s Uttara area.

The money for refilling DBBL booths in Savar EPZ area was being carried in a vehicle of security company Money Plant from Mirpur DOHS in the capital at around 7:00am on Thursday. A robber introduced himself as a member of the detective branch of police.

A group of robbers in a microbus intercepted the cash van at Uttara in the capital and they assaulted the staff in the cash van while snatching four trunks of money.