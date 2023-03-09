City

Robbery at DBBL cash van

Nearly Tk 90m recovered, 7 robbers detained

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Seven robbers have been detained and nearly Tk 90 recovered after an amount of Tk 112.5 million was robbed from a cash van in the capital’s Uttara area.

The money for refilling DBBL booths in Savar EPZ area was being carried in a vehicle of security company Money Plant from Mirpur DOHS in the capital at around 7:00am on Thursday. A robber introduced himself as a member of the detective branch of police.

A group of robbers in a microbus intercepted the cash van at Uttara in the capital and they assaulted the staff in the cash van while snatching four trunks of money.

Immediately after the incident, the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) launched an operation to arrest robbers and recover the money.

DB detained seven robbers in an operation near La Meridian Hotel at Khilkhet at around 4:30pm and recovered three trunks of money (nearly 90 million).

DB officials said they ascertained the location of seven robbers with the help of technology by analysing footage of CCTV. Afterwards the robbers were detained and three trunks were recovered by launching an operation.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, DB chief Mohammad Harun or Rashid said the number plate of the vehicle of robbers has been found. Names and addresses of others involved in robbery have been learnt. An effort is on to detain other robbers and to recover another trunk. 

