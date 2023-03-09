Nearly Tk 90m recovered, 7 robbers detained

Immediately after the incident, the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) launched an operation to arrest robbers and recover the money.
DB detained seven robbers in an operation near La Meridian Hotel at Khilkhet at around 4:30pm and recovered three trunks of money (nearly 90 million).
DB officials said they ascertained the location of seven robbers with the help of technology by analysing footage of CCTV. Afterwards the robbers were detained and three trunks were recovered by launching an operation.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, DB chief Mohammad Harun or Rashid said the number plate of the vehicle of robbers has been found. Names and addresses of others involved in robbery have been learnt. An effort is on to detain other robbers and to recover another trunk.