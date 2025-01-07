City

4-storey building at Purana Paltan catches fire

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Fire breaks out at the 1st floor of the building on 7 January 2024Fire Service & Civil Defence

Fire broke out at a 4-storey building in the city’s Purana Paltan area on Tuesday morning.

Five units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence have been working to douse the blaze, said the force’s media cell officer Talha Bin Jasim.

He further said that they came to know about the fire at 9:17 am. Two units from Siddikbazar reached the spot within seven minutes. Another three units joined them later.

Fire service sources informed Prothom Alo that the fire broke out at the 1st floor of the 4-storey building, Manikganj House, around 9:15 am today. The fire broke out at a lawyer’s chamber there, the source added.

