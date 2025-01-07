4-storey building at Purana Paltan catches fire

He further said that they came to know about the fire at 9:17 am. Two units from Siddikbazar reached the spot within seven minutes. Another three units joined them later.

Fire service sources informed Prothom Alo that the fire broke out at the 1st floor of the 4-storey building, Manikganj House, around 9:15 am today. The fire broke out at a lawyer’s chamber there, the source added.