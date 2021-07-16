Sales of sacrificial animals begin in city’s cattle markets from Saturday

“Sacrificial animal hats have been setting up in city’s various areas, but online hats are being given more priority, “said DNCC mayor M Atiqul Islam.
Even the DNCC has also launched the digital sacrificial animal hat, said the mayor requesting the people to buy sacrificial animals from the online cattle markets.
A 14-member monitoring committee has been formed with councillor M Mofizur Rahman of ward no-19 as its chief to monitor the city’s cattle markets. The committee includes 12 councillors and two veterinary officials.
“Social distance must have to be maintained properly in the cattle markets ...both buyers and sellers have to wear masks and use hand sanitizers. Necessary masks and hand sanitizers will be supplied by the market authorities,” said the DNCC mayor.
Adequate number of close circuit (CCTV) cameras and temperature scales will be provided to every hat in the capital.
Regarding enforcement of tighter health guidelines, Rasel Sabrin, chief estate officer of Dhaka South City Corporation, said all out preparations have been taken to ensure corona health guidelines in the cattle markets.
The DSCC’s makeshift cattle hats are located at open field adjacent to Institute of Leather Technology at Hazaribagh, open space adjacent to Postogola crematorium, Meradia bazaar, Dolaikhal truck terminal, Aftabnagar (Eastern Housing) Block-E, F, G, H, Section-1 and Section-2 ,DSCC market at Golapbagh, Uttar Shahjahanpur, Khilgaon Railgate area, Donia College area, Dhupkhola East and Club area and Rahmatganj club area in Lalbagh.
The DNCC’s nine hats are located at Eastern Housing (Aftabnagar) Block-E at Badda, Section-3, Kawla Shialdanga , Eastern Housing section-6 Mipur ward -6, Uttarkhan Moinartek Shahid Nagar Housing (residential ) project area, Brindaban to BGMEA open space at Uttara sector -17, Bhatara (Sayeednagar), Rajdhani Housing at Basila in Mohammadpur, Shawpnadhara housing and Basila garden city and Jamuna housing company area.