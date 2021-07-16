Sales of sacrificial animals begin in city’s cattle markets from Saturday

On the eve of the holy Eid-ul Azha, the trading of sacrificial animals will begin in the city’s makeshift cattle markets from Saturday as the sacrificial animals trading in the cattle markets will continue till 21 July amid enforcing the corona health guidelines, reports BSS

A total of 18 cattle markets --- eight makeshift including Gabtoli cattle market in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area and another 10 makeshift including Sarulia cattle market in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area-- have been established in the capital.

To check the spread of novel coronavirus, the government has launched online platform throughout the country for selling the sacrificial animals through the fisheries and livestock ministry.