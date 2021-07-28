City

Saudi-bound man detained with 9,000 yaba pills at Dhaka airport

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Yaba pills
Yaba pills

A passenger travelling to Saudi Arabia was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle out drugs, reports UNB.

Some 9,000 pieces of yaba have been seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Saddam, officials said.

Additional superintendent of airport Armed Police Battalion, Ziaul Haque, said Saddam wanted to smuggle out the yaba to Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

"Saddam was supposed to take a SalamAir flight to Saudi Arabia. Our sleuths detected the drugs inside his checked-in luggage during routine frisking. A thorough search later helped us seize the drugs," he said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he had collected 8,950 pieces of yaba from a person in Cumilla and was supposed to deliver the same to a man in Dammam.

Saddam was booked under the Narcotics Control Act before as well, officials said.

