DSCC: Drivers draw salaries, others drive garbage trucks, costing lives

Household waste from the 75 DSCC wards is first brought to secondary transfer stations (STSs). From there, it is transported by vehicles to the Matuail landfill. A total of 237 vehicles and pieces of equipment are used for waste transportation and landfill management. These include both waste transport vehicles and equipment used at the landfill.

Vehicles with capacities of 3, 5, 10, 15 and 20 tonnes are used to transport waste. Sources concerned said these vehicles travel between the STSs and Matuail three to four times every night. However, union president Shah Alam Talukder claimed that at least four trips are required to clear the waste, while some vehicles make as many as five trips.

According to sources concerned, the fuel allocation ranges from eight to 14 litres per trip, depending on the vehicle and route. There are allegations that fuel is siphoned off by taking advantage of allocations that are three to four litres higher per trip than necessary. Instead of filling the vehicles with the entire allocated amount, the remaining fuel is sold at a lower price at the filling station. An official working at the pump told Prothom Alo, on condition of anonymity, that everyone knows DSCC drivers sell some of their allocated fuel at a slightly lower price. There is nothing to hide about it.

At the municipal filling station, this correspondent spoke to a local man. Describing the transactions, he said that if 12 litres of fuel were allocated for a trip, the driver would take only eight or nine litres. The money for the remaining fuel would be kept on account. Pump employees record the transactions in writing, and the money is handed over to the assigned driver around the middle or at the end of the month. According to his account, even when someone else drives a vehicle, the financial records remain under the name of its assigned driver.

Sources concerned alleged that some drivers, union leaders and officials concerned receive shares of this money. However, no details could be obtained about how much money each person received.

Shah Alam Talukder, president of the Transport Drivers, Workers and Employees Union, denied allegations that he received commissions from fuel sales. He said he was employed, received a salary and lived on that income. He said he did not have specific records of how much fuel each vehicle consumed.