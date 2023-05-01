Bidi workers demand increase in wages

Bidi industry workers have demanded an increase in their wages and keep provision of 6-day work week in bidi factories.

They came up with the demands from a rally organised by Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation on the occasion of May Day in front of the National Press Club on Monday.

Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation general secretary Abdur Rahman, Vice President Nazim Uddin, publicity secretary Shamim Islam, among others, spoke at the function while joint secretary Harik Hossain moderated it.