54 Middle East–bound flights from Dhaka cancelled, passengers face uncertainty

A total of 54 flights bound for the Middle East from Dhaka were cancelled from Saturday until 12:00 noon today, Sunday.

Group Captain SM Ragib Samad, Executive Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo this afternoon.

The flights were cancelled due to emerging security risks, including the temporary closure of airspace in several Middle Eastern countries following US–Israeli attacks in Iran. The cancellations have caused significant hardship for passengers, many of whom are now facing uncertainty.

Airport officials said the situation arose after several Middle Eastern countries—including Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar—temporarily closed their airspace in response to the US–Israeli attacks in Iran.