54 Middle East–bound flights from Dhaka cancelled, passengers face uncertainty
A total of 54 flights bound for the Middle East from Dhaka were cancelled from Saturday until 12:00 noon today, Sunday.
Group Captain SM Ragib Samad, Executive Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo this afternoon.
The flights were cancelled due to emerging security risks, including the temporary closure of airspace in several Middle Eastern countries following US–Israeli attacks in Iran. The cancellations have caused significant hardship for passengers, many of whom are now facing uncertainty.
Airport officials said the situation arose after several Middle Eastern countries—including Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar—temporarily closed their airspace in response to the US–Israeli attacks in Iran.
A visit to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today revealed scenes of distress among passengers bound for the Middle East.
Several passengers told Prothom Alo that they were facing uncertainty because their visas have limited validity. Although authorities had reportedly announced arrangements for accommodation and meals under the current circumstances, many passengers said they had not received those facilities.
Md Sagar, who travelled from Cumilla to the airport to fly to Oman, said he came to Dhaka last Friday for his journey. His flight was scheduled for Saturday but was cancelled.
“My visa is valid for only six more days. If I cannot travel within this time, I will no longer be able to go to Oman,” he said.
Sagar also alleged that despite government announcements about providing accommodation and meals, he had not received any such support.
Airport sources said flights to Europe and other regions are operating normally.
Two cancelled flights to depart this afternoon
Biman Bangladesh Airlines said that the Dhaka–Madinah flight (BG-337), which was cancelled yesterday, will depart today at 4:00 pm. Additionally, the Dhaka–Jeddah flight (BG-335), also cancelled yesterday, will depart today at 7:00 pm. Passengers have been requested to arrive at the airport on time.
Flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Muscat to resume
In a press release, US-Bangla Airlines said its flights to Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Muscat in Oman will operate according to the regular schedule starting today. Passengers have been advised to arrive at the airport four hours before departure.
The airline also said that, considering the overall situation in the Middle East, it has temporarily suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Doha, the capital of Qatar.
Authorities of US-Bangla Airlines will contact passengers once flight operations to the UAE and Qatar become normal again.