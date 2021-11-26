Shaheed Dr Milon Day Saturday

On the eve of the day, president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages recalling the supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon for the cause of restoration of democracy.
In his message, the president expected that the new generation will involve themselves in the democratic practice being imbued with the ideology of Dr Milon.
"Democracy and development are complementary to each other. In order to ensure sustainable development, the progress of democracy must also be accelerated," he said.
The president said Dr Milon was a bright star in democratic movement of Bangladesh. Democracy was restored in 1990 in exchange of sacrifice of many people's lives like Dr Milon's.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, paid rich tribute to the memory of Dr Milon on his 31st martyrdom anniversary.
She said Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon is one of the main leaders in the anti-autocracy movement in the 1990s, adding, "The anti-autocracy movement got new speed through the supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon."
"On the day the emergency was declared, but denying the emergency and curfew, students and mass people brought out processions on the streets several times. Later the autocratic ruler was forced to step down and democracy was restored," Sheikh Hasina said.
Apart from Dr Milon, she said, many democracy-loving people, including Jubo League leader Nur Hossain, Nurul Huda, Babul and Fattah had to sacrifice their lives for the movement for restoring democracy.
President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Dr Milon.
Different political parties, socio-cultural organisations and professional bodies have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.
Like previous years, Awami League is expected to observe Milon Day tomorrow commemorating the 31st martyrdom anniversary of Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon.
The programmes include offering Fateha and special prayers, placing wreaths at the grave of Dr Milon on the Dhaka Medical College campus and at Milon Smrity Chattar (Square) near TSC of Dhaka University and holding discussions.