Shopkeepers-police lock in chase-counter chase in Gulistan

Police and shopkeepers locked in chase and counter chase near the BRTC bus counter in Gulistan of the capital on Wednesday morning over enforcing the restrictions the government issued to curb the rising trend of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

No one was reported to be injured in the incident that took place around 11:30am.

Witnesses said shopkeepers under the banner ‘Dhaka Readymade Garments Businessmen Cooperative Society’ formed a human chain and staged demonstrations around 11:00 am in front of Fulbaria Super Market-2 demanding opening the shops maintaining health guidelines.