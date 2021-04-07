Shopkeepers-police lock in chase-counter chase in Gulistan

Police and shopkeepers locked in chase and counter chase near the BRTC bus counter in Gulistan of the capital on Wednesday morning over enforcing the restrictions the government issued to curb the rising trend of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.
No one was reported to be injured in the incident that took place around 11:30am.
Witnesses said shopkeepers under the banner ‘Dhaka Readymade Garments Businessmen Cooperative Society’ formed a human chain and staged demonstrations around 11:00 am in front of Fulbaria Super Market-2 demanding opening the shops maintaining health guidelines.
Police intercepted the shopkeepers when they tried to block road in front of the BRTC bus counter. The shopkeepers threw brick chips aiming the police that time. At a stage, police tried to thwart them. Later, the shopkeepers left the area.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, owner of a shop at City Plaza, Mahmudul Hasan said though the authorities said about imposing lockdown to curb coronavirus infection, life is actually normal in Dhaka. Public transport is plying, book fair is open, kitchen market is open and people are going to their office regularly. Only shops have been kept shut in the name of health guidelines. That’s why they took to the streets protesting at the decision.
Announcing the end of today’s programme, Dhaka Readymade Garments Businessmen Cooperative Society president Md Abdul Mannan warned for tougher programmes if they are not allowed to open shops within one or two days.
The business leader also said they would open shops defying the restrictions, if necessary. He requested the government to allow them to open shops maintaining health guidelines.