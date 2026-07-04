CNBL Pool & Snooker tournament 2026 concludes with grand ceremony

Club Notredamians Bangladesh Limited (CNBL) successfully concluded its Pool & Snooker Ranking Tournament 2026 with a festive Prize Giving Ceremony on 2nd July, 2026 at the Fr Peixotto Banquet Hall, reports a press release. Club President Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed graced the event as the chief guest.

The tournament featured 57 club members competing across two disciplines. The final standings are:

9-Ball pool results:

* 1st: Fahim Feroz (Batch 2002)

* 2nd: Tanim Md Mashrur Alam (Batch 2002)

* 3rd: Forhad Hossain (Batch 2005)