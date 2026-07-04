CNBL Pool & Snooker tournament 2026 concludes with grand ceremony
Club Notredamians Bangladesh Limited (CNBL) successfully concluded its Pool & Snooker Ranking Tournament 2026 with a festive Prize Giving Ceremony on 2nd July, 2026 at the Fr Peixotto Banquet Hall, reports a press release. Club President Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed graced the event as the chief guest.
The tournament featured 57 club members competing across two disciplines. The final standings are:
9-Ball pool results:
* 1st: Fahim Feroz (Batch 2002)
* 2nd: Tanim Md Mashrur Alam (Batch 2002)
* 3rd: Forhad Hossain (Batch 2005)
Furthermore, the title of 'Emerging 9 ball Pool Player of the Year 2026' was awarded to M Mahfuzur Rahman (Batch 1995)
10-Red Ball Snooker Results:
* 1st: Tanim Md Mashrur Alam (Batch 2002)
* 2nd: Forhad Hossain (Batch 2005)
* 3rd: Ashwar Hossain (Batch 1998)
Furthermore, the title of 'Emerging Snooker Player of the Year 2026' was awarded to Md Mahabubul Hoque (Batch 1994)
"Such sporting events not only strengthen friendship and fellowship among club members but also provide an excellent platform to showcase talent and sporting excellence," said the Chief Guest, expressing hope for more regular tournaments.
The event, successfully conducted by Abu Saleh Md Sayem (Executive Committee, Sports), was attended by executive committee members, players, and invited guests.
CNBL extends its sincere gratitude to its corporate partners—including Concord Group, Elite Hi-tech Industries, Notre Dame '91 Batch, Tripnest, Travel Architect, Fantasy Kingdom, Foy's Lake Concord, Grabgo, ACME, Feroz Skin Care, and Turkish Adana Kabab—as well as the distinguished club members whose generous support made the tournament a grand success.