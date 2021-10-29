Six officials promoted to secretaries

According to the notification, Amitabh Sarker, chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) has been made chairman (secretary) of Land Appeal Board while Shahnaz Arefin, additional secretary of cabinet division was made the secretary of statistics and information division.

Besides, Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, director (additional secretary) of Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) was made the secretary of Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division and Md Khalilur Rahman, divisional commissioner (additional secretary) Dhaka was made secretary of Post and Telecommunication Division.

The notification said, Kazi Enamul Hasan, additional secretary of Economic Relations Division was made the secretary of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Suleman Khan, additional secretary of commerce ministry was made chairman (secretary) of Land Reforms Board.