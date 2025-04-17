Dhaka south AL leader Murad arrested in Uttara
Detectives arrested Md Shahe Alam Murad, former general secretary of Dhaka south unit of Bangladesh Awami League (AL), from Uttara of Dhaka on Thursday morning.
Md Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of the DMP, said Murad, also an executive member of Dhaka city unit of the AL, was rounded up from a house in Uttara in the morning.
Murad is accused in several cases filed with different police stations in Dhaka.
Following the fall of the AL government on 5 August last year, many high-profile AL leaders fled the country while some were arrested.