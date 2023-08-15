No permission to hold Sayedee's gayebana janaza: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) would not give permission to hold gayebana janaza of Delwar Hossain Sayedee who was sentenced to life in prison for committing crimes against humanity during the liberation war in 1971.
DMP commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq said this at a press briefing at the DMP's media and public relations office today, Tuesday.
Golam Faruq said two sons of Sayedee present during the death of Sayedee in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital informed the police high-ups that they would take the body to Sayedee's home district Pirojpur.
Later the BSMMU authorities handed over the body to the family as per permission from the jail authorities. The first inquest report was prepared accordingly. The authorities took preparations to take the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for post mortem. The family asked for the body without a post mortem.
Golam Faruq said several thousand leaders-activists of Jamaat at around 1:00am demanded his janaza be held in Dhaka.
The Jamaat men lied down on the street when the ambulance carrying the body came out of BSMMU. Jamaat leaders at that time assaulted police officials present on the scene including Ramna zone's deputy commissioner. They also vandalised four-five police vehicles and set ablaze two motorbikes. Yet police did not launch any action.
He said Jamaat men did not leave the area after Fazr prayers and called their leaders-activists to come to Shahbagh. Then police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Later the ambulance carrying Sayedee's body headed towards Pirojpur.
Police would not permit gayebana janaza of Sayedee due to such activities of the Jamaat men, he added.