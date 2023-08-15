No permission to hold Sayedee's gayebana janaza: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) would not give permission to hold gayebana janaza of Delwar Hossain Sayedee who was sentenced to life in prison for committing crimes against humanity during the liberation war in 1971.

DMP commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq said this at a press briefing at the DMP's media and public relations office today, Tuesday.

Golam Faruq said two sons of Sayedee present during the death of Sayedee in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital informed the police high-ups that they would take the body to Sayedee's home district Pirojpur.

Later the BSMMU authorities handed over the body to the family as per permission from the jail authorities. The first inquest report was prepared accordingly. The authorities took preparations to take the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for post mortem. The family asked for the body without a post mortem.