Crude bomb explodes at Karwan Bazar

A crude bomb exploded near the SAARC Fountain in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. It happened after 10:00 pm on Wednesday, and it is not yet known if anyone was injured.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion produced a loud bang and caused panic among people in the area.

Prothom Alo journalist Mansura Hossain, who was travelling in a CNG auto-rickshaw from Karwan Bazar past the SAARC Fountain signal towards Farmgate at the time, said, “A loud bang occurred as we passed the signal. The explosion happened right next to the signal.”