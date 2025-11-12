Crude bomb explodes at Karwan Bazar
A crude bomb exploded near the SAARC Fountain in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. It happened after 10:00 pm on Wednesday, and it is not yet known if anyone was injured.
Eyewitnesses said the explosion produced a loud bang and caused panic among people in the area.
Prothom Alo journalist Mansura Hossain, who was travelling in a CNG auto-rickshaw from Karwan Bazar past the SAARC Fountain signal towards Farmgate at the time, said, “A loud bang occurred as we passed the signal. The explosion happened right next to the signal.”
Afterwards, Mansura Hossain returned home to the Shekhertek area in Mohammadpur and noticed fewer vehicles on the road than usual, with people rushing in panic.
Earlier, around 8:45 pm, two crude bombs exploded on the road in front of Dhaka University TSC, injuring one pedestrian and damaging a motorcycle parked by the roadside.
These incidents occurred on the night before the outlawed Awami League’s ‘Dhaka lockdown’ programme. In the days leading up to this, several buses in Dhaka and other areas had also been set on fire.