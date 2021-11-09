Stern action to be taken for charging higher transport fare: Quader

The minister made this call at a briefing at his secretariat office amid allegations of charging higher bus fares by transport operators in breach of their commitment to the government.
Quader also said that the government has re-fixed the fares of diesel-run passenger transports only after a hike in the prices of diesel and kerosene.
He said that BRTA's mobile courts have been deployed in different parts of Dhaka metropolis to act against collection of extra fare.
He called upon all concerned police and officials concerned to ensure that passengers are not harassed.
Quader said that certain media outlets’ harsh criticism of the fuel hike has been unexpected, even though some others are playing a responsible role.
Fuel price was routinely raised during the BNP's rule and the people did not forget it, he said.
Obaidul Quader further said BNP increased the price even when it was low in the international market.
The Awami League has increased prices 5 times in the last 13 years but has also reduced prices 5 times. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina reduced the price of fuel oil in 2009 within seven days of taking office.
He claimed that the people of the country are moving forward.