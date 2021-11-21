Students withdraw blockade with 24hrs ultimatum

The students of Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls College and other educational institutions in the city have withdrawn the road blockade with a 24-hour ultimatum demanding trial of a bus driver's assistant who reportedly threatened to rape a student of the college as she wanted to pay half fare.

Earlier in the morning, hundreds of students have blocked the road in Bakshibazar in the capital with the demand of bringing the accused to book as well as passes for half fare in public transport.