Metro rail ready for operation from 28 Dec

The much awaited first ever elevated metro rail is ready for commercial operation as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the metro rail on 28 December.

"Dhaka is the second largest city in South Asia and the seventh largest in the world in terms of population. And the capital city is getting the most modern transportation system with metro rail for commuters," managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique told BSS on Sunday.

He said the metro rail will reduce public sufferings, which will be able to transport more passengers in a less time with comfortable means.