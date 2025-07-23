Fighter jet crashes at Milestone school: Uttara grieves, every home mourns

Uttara remains cloaked in grief. The devastating crash of a military training aircraft at the Diabari branch of Milestone School and College, which claimed the lives of 32 people—including many children—has cast a deep pall over the neighbourhood. Every home mourns.

Since the incident on Monday, the nation has been gripped by sorrow over the deaths and suffering of so many young students. But in Uttara, the grief feels especially close. From that afternoon, daily life slowed to a standstill.

Bustling restaurants, crowded malls, and vibrant public spaces once filled with young people fell quiet by evening. Traffic inside the residential sectors thinned. The familiar rhythm of daily life dulled—muted by collective shock.