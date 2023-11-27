US Ambassador Peter Haas returns to Dhaka

US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter D Haas, has returned to Dhaka after his visit to Colombo. He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 11:30 am Monday. Airport sources provided this information.
Earlier, US Ambassador Peter Haas left Dhaka for Sri Lanka on 16 November.
He has been active focusing on the forthcoming 12th national elections in Bangladesh for several months that sparked discussions about his foreign visit.
According to diplomatic sources, the government was aware of Peter Haas going on leave, as he informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs late last month about taking leave starting 15 November.
In light of this, he had a meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen on 2 November.
Today, at 11:30 am, the US Ambassador Peter Haas arrived at Dhaka Airport on a flight of Sri Lankan Airlines (Flight Number-UL-189).