Tax to be imposed for driving cars in upscale areas: Mayor Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam has said people would need to pay an additional tax to drive personal cars in posh areas like Gulshan-Baridhara of the capital from now on.

He said the number of vehicles on the road has increased and traffic jam in the city has intensified.

"So we have planned to impose tax on driving cars in these upscale areas," the city mayor added.

Atiqul Islam made the announcement while attending a procession in Malibagh-Khilgaon area of ​​the capital on Saturday morning on the occasion of “world private car free day”.

The event was organised by the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) under the theme - “Let’s walk and use public transport to limit private vehicles.”