Teknaf-based drug syndicate busted in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Saturday claimed to have busted a drug syndicate, with the detention of two men with banned narcotics, reports UNB.

One of the detainees has been identified as Khokon, the ringleader of the syndicate based in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

Tipped off, a RAB team conducted the drive in Jatrabari area of the capital and arrested Khokon and one of his associate, an official said.

“We have seized 5 kgs of crystal methamphetamine (popularly known as ice) drugs, arms and bullets from their possession,” said SP Imran Khan of RAB headquarters (media).

Crystal methamphetamine is a stimulant drug. It’s stronger, more addictive and has more harmful side effects than the powder form of methamphetamine. It usually comes as small chunky clear crystals that look like ice.

