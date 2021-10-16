Teknaf-based drug syndicate busted in Dhaka

Tipped off, a RAB team conducted the drive in Jatrabari area of the capital and arrested Khokon and one of his associate, an official said.
“We have seized 5 kgs of crystal methamphetamine (popularly known as ice) drugs, arms and bullets from their possession,” said SP Imran Khan of RAB headquarters (media).
Crystal methamphetamine is a stimulant drug. It’s stronger, more addictive and has more harmful side effects than the powder form of methamphetamine. It usually comes as small chunky clear crystals that look like ice.