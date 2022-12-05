City

10 December

BNP won't be allowed to hold rally on road: DMP boss tells Prothom Alo

Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruk on Monday said BNP will not be allowed to hold any rally on road except the open space.

The permission has been given to them to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP boss added.

When asked, whether they have received any proposal of alternative location from BNP, the commissioner told Prothom Alo that, "Till now, we haven’t received any alternative proposal from them. We have already permitted them to hold their mass rally at Suhrawardy Udyan."   

Earlier, a senior leader of BNP said if police propose names of any safe places, except the Suhrawardy Udyan and Turag river bank, inside the Dhaka metropolitan area, they would consider that.

Mirza Abbas, a BNP standing committee member, the party’s highest policymaking body, was addressing a media conference at the party’s headquarters at Naya Paltan around 1:00pm on Monday.

BNP is ready to propose such names if police want to know it, he added.

"If they (police) can propose to us any spot except that of Suhrawardy (Udyan) and Turag (river bank) within the Dhaka city that we would find safe, we will consider that. If they can’t find that and ask us, we would say them where we want to organise the rally," said the central leader.

