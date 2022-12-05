BNP won't be allowed to hold rally on road: DMP boss tells Prothom Alo

Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruk on Monday said BNP will not be allowed to hold any rally on road except the open space.

The permission has been given to them to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP boss added.

When asked, whether they have received any proposal of alternative location from BNP, the commissioner told Prothom Alo that, "Till now, we haven’t received any alternative proposal from them. We have already permitted them to hold their mass rally at Suhrawardy Udyan."