BNP won't be allowed to hold rally on road: DMP boss tells Prothom Alo

Earlier, a senior leader of BNP said if police propose names of any safe places, except the Suhrawardy Udyan and Turag river bank, inside the Dhaka metropolitan area, they would consider that.
Mirza Abbas, a BNP standing committee member, the party’s highest policymaking body, was addressing a media conference at the party’s headquarters at Naya Paltan around 1:00pm on Monday.
BNP is ready to propose such names if police want to know it, he added.
"If they (police) can propose to us any spot except that of Suhrawardy (Udyan) and Turag (river bank) within the Dhaka city that we would find safe, we will consider that. If they can’t find that and ask us, we would say them where we want to organise the rally," said the central leader.