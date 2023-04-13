Letter threatening Mangal Shovajatra attack aimed at creating panic: RAB DG

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general M Khurshid Hossain Thursday said the letter threatening attack on Mangal Shovajatra was sent to a student of Fine Arts Institute to create panic and it is not a threat from the militant outfit.

"The letter was sent to create panic. It has nothing to do with politics," he said while talking to reporters at the Ramna Batamul in the capital after inspecting the security arrangements at the venue for the Bangla New Year celebrations on Friday, reports UNB.