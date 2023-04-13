Letter threatening Mangal Shovajatra attack aimed at creating panic: RAB DG

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general M Khurshid Hossain Thursday said the letter threatening attack on Mangal Shovajatra was sent to a student of Fine Arts Institute to create panic and it is not a threat from the militant outfit.
"The letter was sent to create panic. It has nothing to do with politics," he said while talking to reporters at the Ramna Batamul in the capital after inspecting the security arrangements at the venue for the Bangla New Year celebrations on Friday, reports UNB.
Regarding the security for Pahela Baishakh celebrations, he said the RAB commando team is ready to deal with any kind of situation that may arise, as well as each RAB battalion has started special intelligence surveillance across the country.
Special security measures have been taken by setting up adequate checkposts, observation posts in different places of the capital, including TSC, Shahbagh, Suhrawardy Udyan and Ramna Batamul, where the New Year celebration events are organised.
RAB's bomb disposal unit and dog squad are ready to deal with any situation, said Khurshid, adding that the venue will be under RAB’s CCTV coverage. Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said there will be three tiers of security arrangements along with the police and various units during the Pahela Baishakh celebration.
"Those who want to enjoy the New Year will be able to celebrate it safely," he said.