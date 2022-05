Three people, including two Chhatra Dal leaders, have been detained in connection with the incident of clash erupted between Chhatra League and Chhatra Dal on the Dhaka University (DU) campus on Tuesday morning.

Shabagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) Moudud Hawlader told Prothom Alo on Tuesday evening that three have been detained for interrogation.

Of them, two are Chhatra Dal activists and another one. They are being questioned at Shabagh police station, the OC added.