Filipino woman injured in Banani gas explosion dies

A Filipino woman who suffered burns in a fire caused by a gas stove leak at a Banani house, Dhaka, has died.

Kristine Ver Bunag (32) died at around 3:20am on Monday while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Sultan Mahmud Sikder, resident physician at the institute, said 63 per cent of her body had been burnt.