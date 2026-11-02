Filipino woman injured in Banani gas explosion dies
A Filipino woman who suffered burns in a fire caused by a gas stove leak at a Banani house, Dhaka, has died.
Kristine Ver Bunag (32) died at around 3:20am on Monday while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Sultan Mahmud Sikder, resident physician at the institute, said 63 per cent of her body had been burnt.
Kristine suffered the burns last Wednesday (28 October) morning when a fire broke out due to a gas leak as she tried to light the stove for cooking at a house on Road 7 in Banani.
She was rescued and taken to a local hospital before being transferred to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Al-Amin, the building manager of the apartment in Banani, said Kristine had arrived in Bangladesh on 15 October on a tourist visa.
She had rented the house for two months with a Japanese national.
Al-Amin added that Kristine was burnt while trying to light the stove to cook in the morning. The Japanese national was not at home at the time of the incident.