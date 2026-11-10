2 crude bombs recovered from Dhanmondi 32, note found nearby
Police have recovered two unexploded crude bombs from in front of the demolished residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.
A handwritten note was also found nearby, bearing the words, “Joy Bangla, Projonmo-71”. The bombs were later defused.
The bombs were recovered at around 11:45am today, Tuesday. Dhanmondi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Imdadul Islam Toyeb confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
At around the same time, two unexploded crude bombs were found at a location beside City College in Dhanmondi. The bombs were subsequently recovered and defused.
OC Imdadul Islam told Prothom Alo that two people came to Dhanmondi 32 and left the two bombs there before leaving the scene.
They could not detonate the bombs because of the police's heightened security measures.
Similarly, unidentified individuals left two bombs near City College and walked away.
Dhanmondi police said several people spotted the two bombs in front of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's demolished residence at Dhanmondi 32 and informed the police. Officers cordoned off the area and subsequently called in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Bomb Disposal Unit. The unit arrived and recovered and defused the bombs.
Regarding the note, OC Imdadul Islam said it was found near the bombs recovered from Dhanmondi 32. It read, “Joy Bangla, Projonmo-71”.
The OC said police were investigating whether the note was connected to the bombs.