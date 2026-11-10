2 crude bombs recovered from Dhanmondi 32, note found nearby

Police have recovered two unexploded crude bombs from in front of the demolished residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

A handwritten note was also found nearby, bearing the words, “Joy Bangla, Projonmo-71”. The bombs were later defused.

The bombs were recovered at around 11:45am today, Tuesday. Dhanmondi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Imdadul Islam Toyeb confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.

At around the same time, two unexploded crude bombs were found at a location beside City College in Dhanmondi. The bombs were subsequently recovered and defused.