47th BCS: March towards Jamuna again demanding postponement of written exam
Despite only one day remaining, the candidates for the written examination of the 47th BCS have decided to continue their movement demanding postponement of the exam.
At around 12:00 pm today, Wednesday, the protesting candidates again announced a march towards Jamuna. The protesters will proceed towards Jamuna from the Shaheed Minar area.
According to the demonstrators, instead of accepting their logical demands, the authorities have subjected them to police repression. However, they stated that they will continue their movement.
Meanwhile, the protesters reported that leaders from various political organisations will be present to express solidarity with the movement. They have not, however, confirmed which parties’ leaders will attend.
The protest demanding a rescheduling of the written examination has been ongoing for more than a month. The march towards Jamuna by the protesters was stopped by police at Shahbagh on Tuesday.
Two clashes took place between the police and the protesters, leaving at least 15 people injured. Apart from Shahbagh, groups of candidates who passed the preliminary examination of the 47th BCS also staged demonstrations in various parts of the country.
The written examination for the 47th BCS is scheduled to begin on 27 November. The examinations will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres. The written examinations for the technical or professional cadre subjects will continue until 18 December.