47th BCS: March towards Jamuna again demanding postponement of written exam

Despite only one day remaining, the candidates for the written examination of the 47th BCS have decided to continue their movement demanding postponement of the exam.

At around 12:00 pm today, Wednesday, the protesting candidates again announced a march towards Jamuna. The protesters will proceed towards Jamuna from the Shaheed Minar area.

According to the demonstrators, instead of accepting their logical demands, the authorities have subjected them to police repression. However, they stated that they will continue their movement.

Meanwhile, the protesters reported that leaders from various political organisations will be present to express solidarity with the movement. They have not, however, confirmed which parties’ leaders will attend.