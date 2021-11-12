City

Tongi bridge closed to traffic in one direction due to sinkhole

UNB
Gazipur
The movement of vehicles through the Dhaka-bound lane of the Tongi bridge on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway has been halted since Thursday night as a sinkhole was spotted on Tongi bridge.

A sinkhole is a depression or hole in the ground caused by some form of collapse of the surface layer.

Commuters on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway are suffering a long tailback due to the suspension of direct communication. However, the vehicles are crossing over the embankment via Kamarpara road after making a U-turn from Tongi's station road.

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project director (bridge) Mohirul Islam Khan said the Tongi bridge will reopen for traffic after repairing the damaged area. And it may take up to 10 days.

However, vehicular movement to Mymensingh or Gazipur is much more normal on the Bailey bridge over the river.

In this regard, Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy commissioner (Traffic) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), said efforts are underway to lessen the suffering of commuters.

