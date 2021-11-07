Transport fare in Dhaka city skyrockets to Tk 800

Ayesha Siddika had been waiting for transport at the the Kazipara bus stand in the capital city for a half an hour. She was to go to Islamia Eye Hospital in Syedabad for an eye surgery.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, she said “I am not getting any CNG-run auto-rickshaw, let alone a bus. I got an auto-rickshaw and it would not go for less than Tk 800. It is a Tk 50 ride by bus. The surgery is at 10:00am. I cannot understand what I will do now. I feel so helpless.”

The woman vented her anger since the transport strike had not ended even after two days. “It is total negligence on the part of the government. There is no value of people in this country,” Ayesha Siddika lamented.