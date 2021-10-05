Trial run of bus route rationalisation to kick off 1 Dec: Taposh

Taposh, who is also the president of bus route rationalisation committee, said they are about to resolve the bus route rationalising problem, which was a longstanding and complicated crisis.

"Today I am being able to give you a date. The buses will run between the piloting route of Ghatarchar to Kanchpur under new process and it would be able to give standard services to people," the DSCC mayor added.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said they are hoping that road, yransport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and LGRD minister Md Tazul Islam would inaugurate the service on 1 December.