Trial run of bus route rationalisation to kick off 1 Dec: Taposh

Taposh, who is also the president of bus route rationalisation committee, said they are about to resolve the bus route rationalising problem, which was a longstanding and complicated crisis.
"Today I am being able to give you a date. The buses will run between the piloting route of Ghatarchar to Kanchpur under new process and it would be able to give standard services to people," the DSCC mayor added.
Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said they are hoping that road, yransport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and LGRD minister Md Tazul Islam would inaugurate the service on 1 December.
The DSCC Mayor said no bus bought before 1 January 2019 will be allowed to run on this route, adding, fresh new buses will join the fleet.
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam said the drivers and helpers of these buses will have separate uniform and more than 40 passenger stoppages and 16 bus bays will be installed on this route.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Shafikul Islam, BRTA chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder, BRTC chairman Md Tajul Islam and Rajuk chairman ABM Amin Ullah Nuri were present at the meeting, among others.