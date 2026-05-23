AI magic on Dhaka streets

It was 9:00 pm, last Wednesday at the Karwan Bazar intersection in the capital, where four roads meet. Vehicles are stopped at the mouths of three roads. Only vehicles are moving on the road from Banglamotor towards Farmgate.

After moving like this for two minutes, the traffic red light on the opposite side turned on. Immediately, vehicles stopped. Not only did they stop, but the vehicles were within the “stop line” (the white marking where vehicles must stop).

A few days ago, traffic police members had to literally run around to stop vehicles at this signal. Now that is not needed. This change has come since artificial intelligence (AI) cameras were installed to enforce traffic laws.

These cameras have been installed at 30 intersections or crossings in the capital. Through them, vehicles violating traffic laws are being fined. Drivers are obeying the law out of fear.

Traffic police member Choton Barua, who was on duty at Karwan Bazar intersection last Wednesday night, told Prothom Alo, “Earlier, we had to fight to stop vehicles. Now, as soon as the red light turns on, they stop. We are able to perform our duties peacefully. However, battery-powered rickshaws are creating problems.”