Traffic control
AI magic on Dhaka streets
It was 9:00 pm, last Wednesday at the Karwan Bazar intersection in the capital, where four roads meet. Vehicles are stopped at the mouths of three roads. Only vehicles are moving on the road from Banglamotor towards Farmgate.
After moving like this for two minutes, the traffic red light on the opposite side turned on. Immediately, vehicles stopped. Not only did they stop, but the vehicles were within the “stop line” (the white marking where vehicles must stop).
A few days ago, traffic police members had to literally run around to stop vehicles at this signal. Now that is not needed. This change has come since artificial intelligence (AI) cameras were installed to enforce traffic laws.
These cameras have been installed at 30 intersections or crossings in the capital. Through them, vehicles violating traffic laws are being fined. Drivers are obeying the law out of fear.
Traffic police member Choton Barua, who was on duty at Karwan Bazar intersection last Wednesday night, told Prothom Alo, “Earlier, we had to fight to stop vehicles. Now, as soon as the red light turns on, they stop. We are able to perform our duties peacefully. However, battery-powered rickshaws are creating problems.”
Started on 7 May
The Traffic Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) started experimental use of AI technology at various intersections in Dhaka from 7 May. AI-powered cameras have been equipped with software to detect violations of the Road Transport Act. According to the instructions of the software, whenever a violation occurs, the camera identifies the vehicle. Accordingly, digital cases are being filed against the certain vehicle owner.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir inaugurated this software at DMP headquarters on 29 April. Then on 3 May, through a public notice, drivers and vehicle owners were warned about “traffic cases through video footage.” From 7 May, police started automatic case operations at designated intersections.
Many drivers are welcoming this initiative of the traffic police. Last Wednesday afternoon, microbus driver Md. Mohiuddin was waiting for the green signal in front of the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital. He told Prothom Alo, “No doubt it is a good initiative. However, sometimes traffic members allow vehicles to pass even when the red light is on. Then I do not understand whether a case will be filed or not if I move.”
‘PTZ’ cameras for control
Police are using AI-based “PTZ cameras” to identify vehicle number plates violating traffic laws. This is an advanced security camera with “pan-tilt-zoom” technology. It is used for crowd monitoring. It can rotate 360 degrees and capture video and images. It can follow moving objects or persons.
This camera can be controlled easily through a computer or mobile app. Through optical zoom, it can identify clear images or vehicle number plates from a long distance. Police sources said each camera costs more than Tk 60,000.
Officials of the DMP Traffic Division said that initially six types of traffic violations have been programmed into the software. According to the instructions, the camera captures images of vehicles violating these laws including number plates. These images and videos are stored in the server of the Traffic Technical Unit (TTU) of DMP headquarters.
The software has been connected with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) server. As a result, it is easy to get owner details using the number of the violating vehicle. Based on analysis of the data stored in the server, cases are being filed in the name of the owner.
Plan to install 500 cameras
According to traffic division information, police initially installed AI cameras at 30 intersections in Dhaka. Earlier, there were 80 cameras which have now been upgraded to AI technology. In total, video footage from 110 cameras is collected and analysed using AI.
The traffic division said that gradually such cameras will be installed on all signal poles in the capital. The number will reach 500. Work is now underway to install new cameras near the Mohakhali bus terminal area.
548 cases filed
According to DMP data, after the AI camera system started, about 12,000 videos were uploaded to the DMP server in 13 days. Police personnel verify and then file cases according to the level of violation. So far, cases have been filed against 548 people.
Violations of traffic rules are being treated as offenses, including driving in the wrong direction, ignoring signals, driving onto zebra crossings, not following stop lines, blocking the left lane, sudden lane changes, stopping vehicles randomly to pick up or drop passengers, and illegal parking.
Senior System Analyst Sharmin Afroj, who oversees DMP Traffic’s AI system, told Prothom Alo last Wednesday afternoon, “From next week, offenses such as random passenger pickup in public transport, not wearing seat belts in private cars, and motorcyclists and passengers not wearing helmets will also be given importance.”
Case information via mobile phone
Information about fines or cases for traffic violations is currently being sent to vehicle owners by post. Police said this will soon be sent via mobile phones.
Sharmin Afroj said they are also planning to send a few seconds of video link of the violation to ensure transparency.
The traffic division says demerit points will be added to driving licenses for violations. A driving license has 12 points. As points are reduced, the license may eventually be cancelled.
Uncontrolled battery-run rickshaws
Traffic police officials said that even after installing cameras, battery-run rickshaws and easy-bikes cannot be brought under control on Dhaka roads. Since they are not registered, even if violations are detected by cameras, cases cannot be filed.
In addition, many vehicles have unclear number plates. Some vehicles do not have number plates at all. As a result, the cameras cannot identify them.
On 11 May, DMP issued a public notice instructing the use of BRTA-prescribed number plates. The notice said that registered vehicles on roads must legally use government-prescribed colour, design, and size number plates in proper positions.
Speaking about this, DMP Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Anisur Rahman told Prothom Alo that a major operation against unregistered or unclear number plate vehicles will begin after Eid-ul-Azha.
In Dhaka, old rundown buses operate. These buses often do not follow signals. There are allegations that such buses operate by paying monthly bribes. It is expected that these buses will not be able to escape AI cameras.
“This is the ultimate remedy”
In many countries of the world, AI technology in traffic systems is producing positive results. A Gulf News report dated 17 March said that the UAE (United Arab Emirates) government has approved the installation of 50 AI-based traffic monitoring systems in various cities. These centres will not only take action against traffic violations but also provide various types of traffic data, helping in decision-making.
Transport expert and Professor at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Md Hadiuzzaman told Prothom Alo that AI is the ultimate remedy for controlling traffic management. If this initiative fails, there will be nothing else to do. Therefore, to achieve full success, some policy changes must be made.
Professor Md Hadiuzzaman further said that on roads where digital traffic lights and AI cameras have been installed, unregistered vehicles must be strictly controlled.