Bangladesh Agricultural University: Students vacating halls, a section to continue movement

Following the declaration of an indefinite closure of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh, a section of students has begun vacating their residential halls.

The university administration instructed all students to leave the halls by 9:00am today, Monday.

At around 7:30am, the situation on campus appeared tense, with police and Rapid Action Battalion personnel stationed at the main entrance.

In front of July 36 Hall and Begum Rokeya Hall, female students were seen leaving with their bags and books. Three female students stated that the attack by outsiders on students at night, Sunday, was deplorable.

They added that staying in the halls could lead to further problems and due to family pressure, they were compelled to leave.