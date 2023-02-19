City

No possibility of terrorist attack on 21st February: DMP commissioner

Prothom Alo English Desk
DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruque speaking to the newspersons during the press conference at the DMP media centre in the cityCollected

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq on Sunday said that there is no possibility of terrorist attack on the Language Martyrs Day or International Mother Language Day as DMP has taken all necessary preparations to ensure security, reports UNB.

“We have brought the entire area from Palashi to Doel Chattar under CCTV cameras’ surveillance to ensure security. The area will be monitored by CCTV cameras from the police control room,” the commissioner said.

Golam Faruq made these remarks while answering to questions from journalists about the overall security measures taken on the occasion of Amar Ekushe February.

“The programme has been divided into two parts. The president, the prime minister, cabinet members and diplomatic personnel will pay their respects to the martyrs first. Then, it will be opened to the general public”, he said.

People will enter through Palashi and exit through Doel Chattar to pay respect to language martyrs, said the DMP commissioner adding that no bags or other stuff will not be allowed to carry.

