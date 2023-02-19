No possibility of terrorist attack on 21st February: DMP commissioner

Golam Faruq made these remarks while answering to questions from journalists about the overall security measures taken on the occasion of Amar Ekushe February.

“The programme has been divided into two parts. The president, the prime minister, cabinet members and diplomatic personnel will pay their respects to the martyrs first. Then, it will be opened to the general public”, he said.

People will enter through Palashi and exit through Doel Chattar to pay respect to language martyrs, said the DMP commissioner adding that no bags or other stuff will not be allowed to carry.