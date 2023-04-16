Govt is taunting the people by terming the fires 'sabotage': GM Quader

The government is taunting the people by saying that the incidents of fire are acts of sabotage, said Jatiya Party chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader, also deputy leader of opposition in parliament.
The law enforcement should investigate the fire incidents to see if those are act of sabotage, remarked GM Quader.
The JaPa leader was talking to newspersons after visiting the fire ravaged Dhaka New Super Market, near the Dhaka New Market, on Sunday.
A huge fire broke out at the 2nd floor of Dhaka New Super Market in the small hours on Saturday. At least 250 shops were gutted in the fire. Fire service and civil defence department already enlisted the market as highly risky for fire.
The JaPa chairman said, “We don’t have any security anywhere. The government is busier saving itself rather than thinking about the people.”
GM Quader also claimed that the representatives of people are not being able to represent the people. The representatives have some responsibilities, but they are failing to carry out these responsibilities.
The JaPa chairman also remarked that corruption has pervaded all the sectors of the country.
He also said that people are being allowed to set up residence and markets in risky buildings, through corruption. That is why such accidents are taking place and the people are losing everything.