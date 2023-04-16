Govt is taunting the people by terming the fires 'sabotage': GM Quader

The JaPa leader was talking to newspersons after visiting the fire ravaged Dhaka New Super Market, near the Dhaka New Market, on Sunday.

A huge fire broke out at the 2nd floor of Dhaka New Super Market in the small hours on Saturday. At least 250 shops were gutted in the fire. Fire service and civil defence department already enlisted the market as highly risky for fire.

The JaPa chairman said, “We don’t have any security anywhere. The government is busier saving itself rather than thinking about the people.”