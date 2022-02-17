Two killed in road crash near airport

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jewel Mia said, a reckless speeding lorry hit the motorcycle from behind at around 3.30am. The motorcycle was completely crushed in the incident. Kajal Rekha and Rafiqul Islam were killed on the spot.
Police later recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent it to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for post-mortem.
The driver of the lorry fled the scene right after the incident, police said.
SI Jewel Mia said they have recovered national identity (NID) cards of the two victims. As per the information given in the NID cards, Kajal Rekha is from South Goran area in Dhaka and Rafiqul is from Azampur area in Uttara.