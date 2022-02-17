City

Two killed in road crash near airport

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Road accident
Road accidentProthom Alo illustration

Two motorcycle riders were killed in a road crash near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport roundabout in the capital.

The accident took place under the footbridge near the airport roundabout early Thursday. Sub-inspector (SI) of Airport police station, Jewel Mia confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

The deceased were identified as Kajal Rekha, 35 and Rafiqul Islam, 40.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jewel Mia said, a reckless speeding lorry hit the motorcycle from behind at around 3.30am. The motorcycle was completely crushed in the incident. Kajal Rekha and Rafiqul Islam were killed on the spot.

Police later recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent it to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for post-mortem.

The driver of the lorry fled the scene right after the incident, police said.

SI Jewel Mia said they have recovered national identity (NID) cards of the two victims. As per the information given in the NID cards, Kajal Rekha is from South Goran area in Dhaka and Rafiqul is from Azampur area in Uttara.

Advertisement
Read more from City
Post Comment
Advertisement