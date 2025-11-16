Crude bomb explodes in front of adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan's residence
Two crude bombs exploded in front of the residence of Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser to the Ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Water Resources, in the Central Road area of the capital.
The incident occurred around 9:00pmtoday, Sunday. No one was injured.
Adviser Rizwana Hasan has confirmed the explosion of crude bombs in front of her residence. Eyewitnesses said that miscreants detonated two crude bombs in front of the adviser’s house and fled. A police officer said that police were deployed to the scene following the incident.
Earlier, around 7:30pm today, two crude bombs exploded at the SAARC Fountain intersection in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area. No one was injured in that incident either.
The verdict in the International Crimes Tribunal against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accused of crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising, is scheduled to be announced tomorrow, Monday.
In anticipation of this verdict, the Awami League, whose activities are now banned, had announced a 'lockdown' programme last week. Following this announcement, incidents of arson on buses and trains, as well as crude bomb explosions, have been occurring across Dhaka and other parts of the country since 10 November.
From Saturday night until Sunday morning, various incidents of vehicle fires and crude bomb attacks occurred in different areas of Dhaka.
During this period, police conducted operations across the city and arrested 18 leaders and activists of the Awami League.