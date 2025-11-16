Crude bomb explodes in front of adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan's residence

Two crude bombs exploded in front of the residence of Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser to the Ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Water Resources, in the Central Road area of the capital.

The incident occurred around 9:00pmtoday, Sunday. No one was injured.

Adviser Rizwana Hasan has confirmed the explosion of crude bombs in front of her residence. Eyewitnesses said that miscreants detonated two crude bombs in front of the adviser’s house and fled. A police officer said that police were deployed to the scene following the incident.

Earlier, around 7:30pm today, two crude bombs exploded at the SAARC Fountain intersection in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area. No one was injured in that incident either.