Gas supply to remain suspended for 4 hrs in northern part of Dhaka Thursday

Gas supply will remain suspended for four hours on Thursday in different areas of the northern part of Dhaka city.

According to an emergency public notice of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the gas supply will remain off for all kinds of consumers at Uttarkhan, Dakkhinkhan, Uttara Sector 6 and Uttara Sector 8 from 10 am to 2 pm on Thursday for emergency line relocation works in the Sonargaon-Janapath Rail Crossing area.

Regretting the temporary inconveniences of its customers, the Tatas Gas authority also said that the consumers at the adjoining areas may experience low pressure in the gas supply.