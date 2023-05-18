Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from 1 June

The time schedule of the metro rail service has been changed. The concerned authorities said that considering the benefit of the passengers, the metro rail service will be available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm from Wednesday, 31 May. Besides, the service will be off on Friday instead of Tuesday under the new schedule.

MAN Siddique, the managing director of (MD) of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), disclosed this during a press conference at the conference room of the Probashi Kallyan Bhaban in the capital on Thursday.