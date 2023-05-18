Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from 1 June

The time schedule of the metro rail service has been changed. The concerned authorities said that considering the benefit of the passengers, the metro rail service will be available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm from Wednesday, 31 May. Besides, the service will be off on Friday instead of Tuesday under the new schedule.
MAN Siddique, the managing director of (MD) of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), disclosed this during a press conference at the conference room of the Probashi Kallyan Bhaban in the capital on Thursday.
The new schedule will be in effect on the Uttara North station-Agargaon portion of the metro rail, he said in the briefing.
Under the new schedule, trains will leave stations every 10 minutes during the 'peak hours' from 8: 00 am to 11:00 am. After that, trains will be available every 15 minutes for four hours until 3.00pm. Trains will be available every 10 minutes for the next three hours until 6.00pm. Trains will be leaving stations every 15 minutes the following two hours from 6:01 pm to 8.00pm.
He further said the metro rail services would remain closed on every Friday instead of Tuesday from 1 June.
Besides, the service will be closed on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, MAN Siddique added.
The metro rail service was launched on 28 December. The service has been available for a limited time so far.
The DMTCL authorities said DMTCL authorities said that trains will operate experimentally on the Agargaon to Motijheel portion of the metro rail next July. Following that, the service will operate 16 hours a day, which will be extended to 24 hours gradually.