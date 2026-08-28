What is known about the video of two young men roaming around with guns

Limon Toha told Prothom Alo that he made the video after seeing a trend of similar videos on TikTok. According to him, the main purpose was to capture the immediate reactions of common people upon seeing the guns.

Limon claimed, “It was basically made as a funny video. But after we posted it on Facebook, many people promoted it negatively. We showed the parts where people were frightened. Later, when they had fun, we did not publish those parts.”

According to Limon, he watches films and dramas from Pakistan and various other countries. He creates videos in his own way after being inspired by some scenes from those films and dramas. He receives more response to content modelled on Pakistani videos and dramas. He subsequently became more inclined to make such videos. Despite facing various criticisms over his content, Limon claims that his position regarding the country is clear.

Asked whether it is permissible to frighten people in this way by carrying guns, Limon Toha said, “I don't know whether this is a crime or not. Many people make such videos in other countries. I made the video after seeing trends from different countries on TikTok. It was made purely for fun.”