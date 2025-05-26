DNCC CEO Kamruzzaman removed
Abu Sayeed Mohammad Kamruzzaman, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), has been removed from his position.
The Ministry of Public Administration disclosed this in a notification issued today, Monday. It reads the official has been transferred from Dhaka North City Corporation and appointed as the director general of the Haor and Wetland Development Department under the Ministry of Water Resources.
Abu Sayeed Mohammad Kamruzzaman took over as the CEO of DNCC on 18 February this year. As such, he served the post for three months and eight days in total.
Earlier, on 16 April, DNCC chief property official Md Nuruzzaman and chief revenue official Md Moniruzzaman were removed from their posts on the same day. Md Nuruzzaman was appointed the director of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority, and Md Moniruzzaman was appointed as a deputy secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Speaking to several DNCC officials, it has been learnt that since taking over he had disagreements with DNCC administrator Mohammad Ejaz several times over different issues relating to DNCC operations. They also had disagreements regarding leasing out the lone permanent cattle market in the city corporation area in Gabtoli. The sudden transfer could be an outcome of these disagreements, the DNCC officials assume.