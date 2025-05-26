DNCC CEO Kamruzzaman removed

Abu Sayeed Mohammad Kamruzzaman, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), has been removed from his position.

The Ministry of Public Administration disclosed this in a notification issued today, Monday. It reads the official has been transferred from Dhaka North City Corporation and appointed as the director general of the Haor and Wetland Development Department under the Ministry of Water Resources.

Abu Sayeed Mohammad Kamruzzaman took over as the CEO of DNCC on 18 February this year. As such, he served the post for three months and eight days in total.